Ukraine launched serial production of long-range drones, they hit enemy targets 1000 km away - Smetanin

In a fairly short period of time, Ukraine has developed and put into mass production its own long-range strike drones.

As Censor.NET informs, General Director of Ukroboronprom Herman Smetanin stated this in an interview with ArmyInform.

Why we (the Russian Federation - Ed.) managed to overtake them was achieved by the titanic efforts of the employees of our defense enterprises. For example, in some areas, we quickly master new technologies for us. Yes, in a fairly short period of time, we developed and put into mass production our own long-range strike drones. Now they are hitting strategic enemy targets at a distance of more than 1,000 km," said Smetanin.

According to him, we have become more non-linear and innovative.

"Russia has huge resources and a super-powerful industry, so it makes no sense to blindly copy its approach. We are forced to be more flexible and resourceful.

At one time, David realized that fighting Goliath with the methods of Goliath himself is a wrong idea. As a result, he chose the weapon that could bring victory and skillfully used it," Smetanin added.

He also reminded that Ukraine has already successfully launched mass production of FPV drones. A significant contribution was made by our enterprises, which established close cooperation with private individuals and helped them scale up production.

"We learn new things very quickly. Our specialists quickly mastered the repair and maintenance of various equipment that comes from the allies. We also constantly improve our weapons, taking into account the experience of its combat use, listen to the opinions of the military and focus on the realities of modern war.

For example, we have made many improvements to the technical documentation of the BTR-4E, thanks to which it remains one of the best combat vehicles of its class in the world. All these are our advantages over the enemy," Smetanin summarizes.

Earlier, Smetanin reported that Ukraine had overtaken Russia in terms of the volume of production of Shahed analogues.

As reported, in November 2023, the Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, stated that Ukraine already produces dozens of the so-called Ukrainian Shaheds per month, which are analogues of Iranian drones.

In February of this year, Kamyshin claimed that Ukraine's capacity to produce analogues of Iranian Shahed drones is not inferior to Russia's.

The former management of Ukroboronprom announced the development of a kamikaze drone capable of flying 1,000 km as early as 2023. The product was then only at the testing stage.