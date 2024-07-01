Wreckage of downed Russian missiles crashes in Kyiv region, injuries reported

On Sunday, 30 June, the Russians tried to attack Kyiv region with missiles. Air defence forces worked in the region, destroying the enemy targets.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. Debris was recorded falling in one of the districts of the region.

"There is information about victims and damage to buildings. All operational services and ambulances have been dispatched to the sites where the debris fell," said Kravchenko.

As a reminder, today, 30 June, at around 19:20, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of a missile attack from the north.

Debris was seen falling in the Obolon district of Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile strike. A multi-storey building was damaged. There are 5 known injuries - they have an acute stress reaction, one person was hospitalised.

Read more: Russian missile attack on Kyiv region: 35 private houses, hospital buildings and number of administrative buildings damaged by falling debris - RMA