In July 2024, Russia will hold the presidency of the United Nations Security Council. Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasyl Nebenzia, said that the issue of Ukraine was not on the agenda for this month.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Nebenzia said that the Security Council, at Russia 's initiative, would discuss the conflict in the Middle East, in particular the situation in Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

At the same time, the issue of the situation in Ukraine will not be raised, but each member of the Security Council will be able to initiate it.

In addition, an Ukrinform correspondent asked Nebenzya to comment on a recent Washington Post article that stated that at least 38 Russian glider bombs fell on the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation between April 2023 and April 2024.

The journalist asked whether there were any plans to raise the issue of the security of the Russian population at the UN Security Council to protect them from its own armed forces.

Nebenzya replied that Ukraine and "its Western sponsors" were allegedly making up stories about how "Russia is bombing itself".

He also stated that he allegedly knew who was preparing the Washington Post's publications, but did not specify who he was referring to.

It should be noted that the presidency of the UN Security Council is rotated among its 15 members every month. In June, South Korea held the presidency, in July it was Russia's turn, which illegally occupies the seat of the Soviet Union in the Security Council, in August it was Sierra Leone, and in September it was Slovenia.

The last time Russia presided over the UN Security Council was in April 2023.