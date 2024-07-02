ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13276 visitors online
News
3 562 54

44% of Ukrainians believe that there is unity in society. Corruption and language issue divide most - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Опитування КМІС щодо єдності в суспільстві

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the KIIS survey.

Thus, 44% of citizens believe that there is currently unity in Ukrainian society (10% said there is complete unity, and 34% believe that there is rather unity).

At the same time, 15% stated that there is disunity in Ukraine, and 36% believe that there are "equally united and disunited elements in society".

Опитування КМІС щодо єдності в суспільстві

Respondents mentioned the following reasons for disunity:

  • cases of corruption (16%);
  • language issue (14%);
  • lack of competence in the authorities, distrust in the actions of the authorities and official information from the authorities (13%);
  • the injustice that different people experience war in different ways (11%);
  • lack of mutual understanding and assistance, "every person for himself" (9%);
  • the presence of collaborators and those waiting for Russia (9%). 

Опитування КМІС щодо єдності в суспільстві

Read more: 47% of Ukrainians believe that events in country are developing in wrong direction, - survey by Razumkov Center

Author: 

corruption (728) poll (360) Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (87)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 