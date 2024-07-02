44% of Ukrainians believe that there is unity in society. Corruption and language issue divide most - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS
According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the KIIS survey.
Thus, 44% of citizens believe that there is currently unity in Ukrainian society (10% said there is complete unity, and 34% believe that there is rather unity).
At the same time, 15% stated that there is disunity in Ukraine, and 36% believe that there are "equally united and disunited elements in society".
Respondents mentioned the following reasons for disunity:
- cases of corruption (16%);
- language issue (14%);
- lack of competence in the authorities, distrust in the actions of the authorities and official information from the authorities (13%);
- the injustice that different people experience war in different ways (11%);
- lack of mutual understanding and assistance, "every person for himself" (9%);
- the presence of collaborators and those waiting for Russia (9%).
