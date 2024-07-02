44% of Ukrainians believe that there is unity in society. Corruption and language issue divide most - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the KIIS survey.

Thus, 44% of citizens believe that there is currently unity in Ukrainian society (10% said there is complete unity, and 34% believe that there is rather unity).

At the same time, 15% stated that there is disunity in Ukraine, and 36% believe that there are "equally united and disunited elements in society".

Respondents mentioned the following reasons for disunity:

cases of corruption (16%);

language issue (14%);

lack of competence in the authorities, distrust in the actions of the authorities and official information from the authorities (13%);

the injustice that different people experience war in different ways (11%);

lack of mutual understanding and assistance, "every person for himself" (9%);

the presence of collaborators and those waiting for Russia (9%).

