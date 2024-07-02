Explosion occurs in Poltava
On the afternoon of 2 July, an explosion occurred in Poltava.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Suspilne" TV correspondents.
Before that, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.
