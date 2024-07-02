ENG
Explosion occurs in Poltava

Вибух у Полтаві

On the afternoon of 2 July, an explosion occurred in Poltava.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Suspilne" TV correspondents.

Before that, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.

explosion (1543) Poltava (81) Air forces (1496)
