US to announce $2.3bn military aid package for Ukraine soon, - Austin

The United States will soon announce an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, ammunition for Patriot and other air defence systems.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin during a meeting in the Pentagon with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports citing AP.

"Ukraine does not stand alone, and the United States will never waver in our support," Austin said, opening the meeting with Umerov.

"Together with about 50 allies and partners, we will continue to provide the critical capabilities Ukraine needs to repel Russian aggression today and to deter Russian aggression tomorrow," the Pentagon chief said.

