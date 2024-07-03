ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12290 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
1 489 22

Ukraine received $2.2bn from IMF - Shmyhal

Україна отримала від МВФ понад 2 млрд доларів

Ukraine received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"This is part of the $16 billion EFF programme. To receive them, Ukraine has done an important homework and successfully passed the fourth review of the programme - for the first time in our bilateral relations with the IMF," the statement said.

According to the Prime Minister, this amount will help the Cabinet of Ministers to finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and salaries of doctors and teachers.

Read more: Shmyhal’s government suspends creation of unique defense of energy sector against missiles - media

Author: 

IMF (318) aid (2391) Denys Shmyhal (686)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 