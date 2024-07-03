1 489 22
Ukraine received $2.2bn from IMF - Shmyhal
Ukraine received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.
"This is part of the $16 billion EFF programme. To receive them, Ukraine has done an important homework and successfully passed the fourth review of the programme - for the first time in our bilateral relations with the IMF," the statement said.
According to the Prime Minister, this amount will help the Cabinet of Ministers to finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and salaries of doctors and teachers.
