Kuleba and Blinken discuss "ongoing work to strengthen" Ukrainian air defense

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense system.

Kuleba wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I spoke with Anthony Blinken about our ongoing work to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, as well as the restoration of our energy system and Ukraine as a whole," the minister said.

The interlocutors also discussed the expected results of the NATO summit in Washington.

"Over the past few years, America has strengthened its role as an ally, and the summit will certainly demonstrate this," Kuleba said.

Earlier it was reported that the United States is working to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. This is likely to happen before the NATO summit.

