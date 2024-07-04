Zelenskyy on NATO summit: We want to see something similar to invitation to Alliance

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands that Ukraine will not receive an invitation to join NATO at the Alliance's summit in Washington.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

He noted that Ukraine wants to be invited to join NATO at the summit in Washington.

But "we know that we will not get it," Zelenskyy said.

"We would like to see something like an invitation. It would be a sign that no one is afraid of Putin and everyone is confident in the US leadership," the president added.

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that Ukraine could not join NATO because of corruption in the country.

