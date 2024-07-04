ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11406 visitors online
News War
3 994 68

Zelenskyy on NATO summit: We want to see something similar to invitation to Alliance

Зеленський розповів про очікування від саміту НАТО

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands that Ukraine will not receive an invitation to join NATO at the Alliance's summit in Washington.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

He noted that Ukraine wants to be invited to join NATO at the summit in Washington.

But "we know that we will not get it," Zelenskyy said.

"We would like to see something like an invitation. It would be a sign that no one is afraid of Putin and everyone is confident in the US leadership," the president added.

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that Ukraine could not join NATO because of corruption in the country.

Read more: USA believes that future of Ukraine lies in NATO, but appropriate decision must be made by all members of Alliance - Pentagon

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6702) NATO (1836) NATO Membership (567)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 