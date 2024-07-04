If world does not want us to attack Russian energy sector, then let it make sure that Russia does not attack ours - Zelenskyy

As Censor.NET reports, he said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"We had many different dialogues. My position is very open. We are being hit by electricity and no one was able to put Putin in his place so that he would not turn this war, or SMO, as he said, into the genocide of the Ukrainian people. And to leave people without drinking water, without electricity, hospitals, etc., this is a genocidal policy. No one stopped Putin with words. Then we started hitting his energy. So that he understood something. It is not a fact that he will understand something, but we started to do it," the president explained.

According to Zelenskyi, then they started talking to Ukraine that it should stop such steps, as this is an escalation.

"Where is there more escalation than war? I don't know. But today we came to a very clear situation.

Our position is very simple. Does the world care that we are attacking Russia's energy industry? Make sure that Russia does not attack our energy. Here is a very simple formula," the head of state added.

Earlier, the mass media reported that the United States called on Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian refineries.

