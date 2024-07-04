Slovakia is preparing to supply electricity to Ukraine in fall and winter - President Pellegrini

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Slovakia has supplied Kyiv with 40 thousand kWh of electricity. Bratislava is preparing to continue supplying electricity to our country, particularly in the difficult autumn and winter period.

This was stated by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini during a joint conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Ukrinform writes, Censor.NET reports.

According to Pellegrini, Slovakia is a significant partner of Ukraine in the supply of electricity.

"Since the beginning of the military conflict, Slovakia has supplied over 40 thousand kWh of electricity to Ukraine, which has to some extent stabilized the Ukrainian energy system. We are preparing for the autumn-winter season, which is likely to be critical for Ukraine," said the Slovak leader.

Pellegrini also assured Duda that Slovakia has "the same view of Russia's unprovoked aggression" against Ukraine.

"Slovakia does not recognize either the annexation of Crimea or the change of borders, which is carried out by force in violation of all international norms," the politician said.

He added that although Slovakia is "often presented in a different way," it does a lot of work to support Ukraine. In particular, according to him, Slovakia has involved its state-owned companies or companies with state capital in increasing military production.

