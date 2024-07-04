Poland and Slovakia will not send their military to Ukraine - presidents

Warsaw and Bratislava are not going to send their military to Ukraine.

This was stated by the Presidents of Poland and Slovakia Andrzej Duda and Peter Pellegrini during a joint press conference in Warsaw, Polskie Radio reports, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, Polish President Duda said that Warsaw sends military assistance to Ukraine, but will not send its own troops to the territory of our country.

"This would be involving a NATO country in a war, so this is a very serious matter, and so far, in all international platforms where we are present, the position of NATO countries, including, I emphasize, the position of Poland and mine, is very clear: we send weapons to Ukraine, a lot of our stocks, a lot of aid worth billions of dollars, but we do not send our military," Duda said.

In addition, at the press conference, the politicians emphasized that both Poland and Slovakia are training the Ukrainian military. Duda and Pellegrini also emphasized that they are unanimous in condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said that Bratislava was preparing to continue supplying electricity to Ukraine, particularly during the difficult autumn and winter period.

