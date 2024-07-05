US Ambassador Brink on expectations from NATO summit: Strengthening air defense and bridges to Alliance

At the NATO Summit in Washington, the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense will be discussed, in particular.

This was stated by US Ambassador Bridget Brink, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the diplomat, she expects three things from the meeting of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"I expect there will be announcements about air defense, which is extremely important to you, especially at this time, both to protect the front line and to protect the cities and also to protect the energy infrastructure here, which is what we're doing." Brink said.

The other two questions concern Ukraine's plans to become a member of NATO. She said she was waiting for announcements that would offer something to help the country find its way into the Alliance.

"The bridge to NATO is something that has already been talked about before, but it is something that will physically work with the Ukrainian government and people to move towards this goal," the ambassador explained.

In particular, Brink is waiting for wording that will facilitate Ukraine's move to NATO.

"So, all of this is currently being considered by NATO allies, so I can't say exactly what will happen. But I am sure that it will clearly show that the future of Ukraine is in NATO, and will help bring Ukraine closer to NATO, and also, importantly, show that the Alliance as a whole stands behind Ukraine," she concluded.

