Next week there will be new statements regarding F-16 for Ukraine - US administration

The US administration has said that new announcements regarding the supply of F-16s to Ukraine should be expected next week.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, a senior US administration official said this during a telephone briefing on Friday.

"The United States has been training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 platform for more than a year now, and we have made significant progress," said the US administration official.

Asked whether there would be any announcements at the NATO summit regarding F-16s for Ukraine, he expressed expectations that "next week we will have something additional to announce" in this regard.

