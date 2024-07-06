Next week there will be new statements regarding F-16 for Ukraine - US administration
The US administration has said that new announcements regarding the supply of F-16s to Ukraine should be expected next week.
According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, a senior US administration official said this during a telephone briefing on Friday.
"The United States has been training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 platform for more than a year now, and we have made significant progress," said the US administration official.
Asked whether there would be any announcements at the NATO summit regarding F-16s for Ukraine, he expressed expectations that "next week we will have something additional to announce" in this regard.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password