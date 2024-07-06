Occupiers launched rocket at Odesa, explosion was heard in Odesa

On the morning of July 6, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile in the direction of the Odesa region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Missile to Odeshchyna!" informs the Air Force.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, reported that an explosion was heard in the city.

More information is currently unknown.

