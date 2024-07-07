Enemy attacked with two Iskanders and 13 Shaheds. All drones destroyed - Air Force

On the night of 7 July 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 13 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs launched from the Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, as a result of combat operations, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile firing groups of the Defence Forces, and electronic warfare units of the Air Force of Ukraine shot down 13 "Shahed" in the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Also read: Movement of several groups of Shahedin in Kharkiv and Sumy regions spotted, - Air Force

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 7 July, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad.