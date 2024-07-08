Air defence forces shoot down three cruise missiles - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 8 July, Ukrainian air defence shot down three cruise missiles.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.
"The enemy attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles: 4 X-101s from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launch area - airspace of Saratov region - Russia) and 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch areas - Kursk region - Russia, Crimea).
As a result of combat operations, air defence destroyed 3 X-101 cruise missiles in Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions," the statement said.
