Russian attack on Metinvest Group’s Northern MPP kills 10 and injures more than 30 people. PHOTOS

On 8 July, Russians attacked the Northern MPPin Kryvyi Rih. Metinvest reported 10 dead and more than 40 injured.

According to Censor.NET, Metinvest Group reported this.

"In the morning, on 8 July, a Russian missile hit the administrative building of Metinvest Group's Northern MPP in Kryvyi Rih. As of 12:30 a.m., 10 people were killed and more than 30 injured. All the victims of the Russian terrorist attack were immediately taken to one of the city's hospitals," the statement said.

It is noted that the hostile attack damaged the canteen hall of the plant's administration, and smashed windows. The rubble is currently being cleared.

Metinvest Group expresses its condolences to all those affected and their families. The company will provide comprehensive assistance to the injured employees and the families of the victims.

As reported, on 8 July, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: several hits were recorded, 11 people were killed, more than 40 were wounded, some seriously. 9 July 2024 was declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih.