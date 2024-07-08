Woman and 5-year-old child wounded in Mykolaiv region as result of rocket attack - Kim

A woman and a 5-year-old child were injured when a rocket hit a farm in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of a missile hitting the farm, a dry grass fire started in the region, which then spread to nearby residential buildings," he wrote.

According to Kim, the victims are currently a 45-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child. They are hospitalised in moderate condition. Services are working

To recap, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on 8 July, 28 people were killed and 112 others were injured as a result of Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine.