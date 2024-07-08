Biden assures Democrats that he will continue to run for elections

The current US President Joe Biden said he would not withdraw his candidacy from this year's presidential election.

He wrote about this in an open letter to members of the US Democratic Party, published on his page on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Dear fellow Democrats, I assure you that despite all the speculation in the media and elsewhere, I am determined to continue to participate in this race, to see it through and defeat Donald Trump," Biden said.

He also said that in recent days he has spoken with many people about his own candidacy.

"I can answer all of this clearly and unequivocally: I would not run again if I were not fully convinced that I am the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump in 2024," the current president emphasized.

Biden recalled that he had won a landslide victory in the party primaries, when his candidacy for the presidency was supported by an absolute majority of delegates.

"I feel a deep obligation to the faith and trust that the Democratic Party voters have placed in me to run this year. This decision was theirs to make. Not the press, not the pundits, not the big donors, not any other single group, no matter how well-intentioned," he wrote.

He emphasized that the Democratic Party has "a history, a vision, and a fundamental commitment to winning American freedoms and democracy."

"Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the challenges ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. Now is the time to come together, move forward in party unity, and defeat Donald Trump," Biden concluded.