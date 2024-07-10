We need 128 F-16 fighters. Even 50 is nothing - Zelenskyy
For Ukraine to be able to match Russia in the skies, we need at least 128 F-16 fighters. Currently, there is a decision to transfer 10-20 units.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a question after his speech at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.
The problem with the F-16 is the number and dates. But let's be honest. Russia uses 300 aircraft against Ukraine every day. We had a decision about 10-20. Even if there are 50, it's nothing. We are defending ourselves, we need 128. This is the fleet," Zelenskyy said.
He stressed that Ukraine's allies have this information.
"Until we have 128 aircraft, we will not be able to match them (Russians - Ed.) in the sky, it will be difficult," the president stressed.
F-16 from the Netherlands
Earlier it was reported that the first F-16s promised by the Netherlands would be delivered to Ukraine without delay.
The Netherlands is one of the leaders of the international coalition to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets to strengthen its air defence against Russia.
On 2 July, former Dutch Defence Minister Keesa Ollongren said that the first F-16s from the Netherlands would soon arrive in Ukraine. However, she did not give an exact date.
A day earlier, the Dutch authorities issued a permit for the export of 24 F-16 fighter jets, saying that the first of them would soon be delivered to Ukraine.
