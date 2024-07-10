14 out of 20 Shaheds were destroyed. Missiles attacked port infrastructure of Odesa - Air Force

Today, on 10 July 2024, at night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile and four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles from the occupied Crimea, as well as 20 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As noted, as a result of combat operations, 14 "Shaheds" were shot down in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Rivne regions.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and electronic warfare units were involved.

"Missiles attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region. As a result of active countermeasures, three enemy Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles and three attack UAVs did not reach their targets," the Air Force explained.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had attacked a power facility in the Rivne region with Shaheds. According to the UIA, the fire is localized. No people were injured.