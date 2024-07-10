F-16s are on their way from Denmark and Netherlands to Ukraine right now - Blinken

F-16 fighter jets are on their way from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine right now and will join the defence of Ukrainian skies this summer.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the NATO summit in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"As we speak, the transfer of F-16s is underway, coming from Denmark, coming from the Netherlands," Blinken said.

A joint statement by US President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schuf and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also said that "the process of transferring these F-16s is underway" and that Ukraine will start using these fighters this summer.

"We are unable to provide further details at this time due to operational security considerations," the statement added. Belgium and Norway have also joined the aviation coalition, the statement said.

The leaders of the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands added: "We are committed to further enhancing Ukraine's air power capabilities, which will include squadrons of modern, fourth-generation F-16 multi-role aircraft. The Coalition intends to support their sustainment and armament, as well as further relevant pilot training to improve operational effectiveness."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs at least 128 F-16 fighter jets. Currently, there is a decision to transfer only 10-20 units.