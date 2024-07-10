ENG
Ukraine’s membership in NATO is impossible due to risk of direct military conflict with Russia - Sijarto

Ukraine's membership in NATO is impossible because of the risk of a direct military conflict with Russia.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Szijjártó emphasized the contradiction in NATO's approach, noting that while some leaders have proposed closer ties, they know that full membership is not possible for Ukraine.

The minister said that Hungary agreed to the NATO summit declaration only on the condition that the decision on Ukraine's future membership must be taken unanimously by all member states.

Szijjártó also criticized the change in the criteria for a good ally with NATO, which now seems to include support for Ukraine rather than focusing on collective defense and internal strength.

Read more: Szijjártó advises European politicians who "support war" to fasten their seat belts and watch out for Orbán’s new "peace meetings"

