Szijjártó advises European politicians who "support war" to fasten their seat belts and watch out for Orbán’s new "peace meetings"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban intends to take certain "peaceful steps" next week.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

In particular, he first published a post with a statement about the first week of the Hungarian presidency of the European Union.

"Now everyone can be sure that the next six months will be a mission of peace to finally ensure peace in our region," he said.

Then a video appeared on the page. In it, Szijjártó said that this week Europe was allegedly full of pro-war politicians who were "hiding and criticising" Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for meeting with Vladimir Putin after his visit to Ukraine.

These attacks do not deter or discourage us. The mission of peace continues and is even getting stronger, so I ask European politicians who support the war to fasten their seat belts and stay tuned for more updates next week," the minister added.

Orban's visit to Moscow

On 5 July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he stressed that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart".

In turn, a number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

Before his visit to Moscow, Orban visited Kyiv. On 2 July, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.