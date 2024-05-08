Cameron meets Szijjarto to discuss support for Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto. The diplomats discussed, among other things, support for Ukraine.

The British Foreign Secretary announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to Cameron, he held the meeting to discuss support for Ukraine. In addition, one of the topics of conversation was the importance of preserving Euro-Atlantic unity.

Cameron noted that Britain is ready to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Cameron's recent visit to Ukraine

As you know, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Ukraine on 2-3 May. The politician visited Lviv and Kyiv. In particular, during his visit to the capital, Cameron met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and began negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership.

The British diplomat also confirmed £36 million in aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including £20 million in emergency funding to help rebuild after the recent wave of attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and another £16 million for the winners of the Innovate Ukraine innovation project competition.