Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 555,620 people (+1110 per day), 8182 tanks, 15,110 artillery systems, 15,732 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 555,620 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.07.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 555620 (+1110) people

tanks ‒ 8182 (+2) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 15732 (+17) units,

artillery systems – 15110 (+59) units,

MLRS – 1119 (+4) units,

air defence systems ‒ 886 (+3) units,

aircraft – 361 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 12009 (+36),

cruise missiles ‒ 2392 (+3),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 20325 (+56) units,

special equipment ‒ 2535 (+4)

