ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12193 visitors online
News
6 680 13

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 555,620 people (+1110 per day), 8182 tanks, 15,110 artillery systems, 15,732 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 555,620 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff. 

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.07.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 555620 (+1110) people
  • tanks  ‒ 8182 (+2) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles  ‒ 15732 (+17) units,
  • artillery systems  – 15110 (+59) units,
  • MLRS – 1119 (+4) units,
  • air defence systems ‒ 886 (+3) units,
  • aircraft – 361 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 12009 (+36),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2392 (+3),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks  – 20325 (+56) units,
  • special equipment  ‒ 2535 (+4)

Watch more: Ukrainian defence forces destroy enemy equipment at night. VIDEO

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (9378) liquidation (2497) elimination (5305)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 