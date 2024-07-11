Strike of Russian Federation on Kryvyi Rih on July 8: among injured are patients in serious condition

There are currently 28 people in hospitals who were injured in Kryvyi Rih during a massive Russian missile attack on the morning of July 8.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Kryvy Rih RMA, Yevhen Sytnychenko, announced this on Espreso.

"The consequences are serious because people died. 10 people died, 50 people were injured. 28 people are still in hospitals, five of them are in serious condition, doctors are doing everything possible for their recovery. These are the most serious consequences, everything else can be repaired," he said.

Also remind, that on July 8, Russian troops launched a massive rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: several hits were recorded, 10 people died. At that time, more than 40 wounded were reported.

