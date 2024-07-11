There may be at least 400 mines in Black Sea, as well as explosives washed away from Kakhovka HPP - Navy

The Black Sea is saturated with a large number of Russian mines and explosives. There may be about 400 sea mines there, but it is difficult to estimate the exact number due to the mine-explosive devices washed away as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The latest official figures announced by the authorities are four hundred mines, but this is quite an approximate number, considering how many mine-explosive devices fell as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russians, it is difficult to calculate," the spokesman said.

According to him, the Dnipro was mined quite densely, and after the occupiers blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP, "of course, the big water washed it all away" into the Dnipro-Buzky estuary.

It will be possible to set the number of mines only during Black Sea demining operations. The world experience of similar conflicts shows that this is work for years, Pletenchuk said.

He added that since April 2024, Russia has been deprived of the opportunity to mine the Black Sea.

"Last year there were several incidents, but without victims. This year the situation is a little better. First of all, because the Russians cannot mine the water area as of now," Pletenchuk emphasized

According to him, the second danger for shipping is the aggressor's use of missiles and drones. Work is also underway in this connection, the spokesman noted.

Pletenchuk noted that despite these dangers, the "grain corridor" works stably.

It will be recalled that on July 1, Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria launched a joint operation to search for and neutralize mines in the Black Sea to increase the safety of shipping, in particular the export of Ukrainian grain.

