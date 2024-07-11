Ukraine is capable to win war. We have plan, but we need more weapons - Umierov

The Ukrainian government has a plan to win the war with the aggressor country Russia, but the Ukrainian military needs more weapons to implement it.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov in an interview with the American TV channel Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

We are capable and we can win. We have a plan. And we say we need more weapons. The hesitation to provide us with weapons, the hesitation to grant us permits and lift bans takes time. Time is of the essence, but we can and will be able to do it (win - ed.)," he emphasized.

According to the minister, Ukraine will now use the authorization for short-range strikes on Russian territory only against military targets.

Read more: There are no occupiers in Toretsk, fighting continues on outskirts, enemy is actively using aviation against city - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Being asked whether he believes the war will ever end, Umerov said that "we know how and are capable to win".

"Russia is already escalating this war. They don't take people into account, and that's why they attack hospitals and other civilian objects. We want to protect people. We want to hit only military targets (in Russia - ed.). They are shelling our cities and critical infrastructure, killing people. That's why we need more air defense and weapons to protect our people," Umeirov summarized.

Read more: Denmark will become first NATO country to directly finance production of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition - Umierov