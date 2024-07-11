Norway and Germany to hand over complete IRIS-T battery to Ukraine in fall

Norway, together with Germany, will transfer a full battery of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft system to Ukraine this fall to strengthen its air defense.

This is stated in a statement by the Norwegian government, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The brutal attacks we have seen this week show why it is so important for Ukrainians to have more protection from Russian air attacks. In cooperation with Germany, Norway will transfer a complete IRIS-T air defense battery to Ukraine this fall," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

Read more: Norway allocates $93 million for air defense for Ukraine

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasized that Ukrainians are the best judges of what they need. "That's why we are in close communication with Ukraine when we determine how we should direct our support to the country," he said.

This IRIS-T transfer will be funded under the Norwegian Nansen Support Program for Ukraine.

Read more: Sweden joins "international drone coalition" for Ukraine

It is noted that in addition to increasing the allocation of funds for the German initiative to strengthen air defense, the Immediate Action for Air Defense initiative, Norway provides funds for international efforts to repair and maintain air defense equipment in Ukraine. This support is channelled through third countries.