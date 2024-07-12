USA does not plan to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian Federation with long-range weapons - Biden

US President Joe Biden said he did not plan to allow Ukraine to use US long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia, stressing the logic of strategic use of the weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Voice of America.

US President Joe Biden said that the United States continues to actively coordinate with defense and security agencies on the situation in Ukraine. He stressed that the US military does not consider it appropriate to use long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia.

"We have allowed Zelenskyy to use American weapons in the near-border regions of Russia. Should we restrict him? For example, if Zelenskyy had the opportunity to conduct strikes on Moscow, on the Kremlin? Would it make sense? No, it wouldn't. The question is how best to use the weapons he has, the weapons we provide him with," Joe Biden said.

The US president's position was confirmed by John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council. In a comment to Ukrinform, he said that Biden does not allow the use of US weapons to strike deep into Russia because he fears escalation.

"The president agreed to allow Ukrainians to use American weapons to strike across the border in the face of imminent threat. There have been no changes. We discuss what Ukrainians need every day, including today," Kirby said.

As for whether Ukrainians can strike military air bases, Kirby said he should not make any political statements at this time.

"We still don't allow US weapons to be used deep inside Russia," Kirby said in response.

He stressed that the first obligation of NATO countries is to help Ukraine succeed on the battlefield, "then make sure that after the war is over, they (Ukrainians) have a strong defense industrial base and defense capabilities".

According to him, countries such as the United States will continue to support Ukraine "because they (Ukrainians - ed.) will have a long border with Russia, and then eventually work to get them on the path to NATO membership".

"But, as in any democracy, there are things that need to be done in terms of governance, political reforms, all those things that we will work with Ukraine on, and we are confident that they will get there," Kirby said.

The day before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine should have the right to strike at the territory of the aggressor country, as this is provided for by its right to self-defense.