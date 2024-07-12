Ukraine can hit Russian territory with French weapons, but not Kremlin - Macron’s adviser Bonn

The Ukrainian Armed Forces can use French weapons to strike any military facilities in Russia that pose a threat to Ukraine, but not the Kremlin.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Emmanuel Bonn, Foreign Policy Advisor to the French President, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, DC.

"Ukraine can strike at Russian territory with French weapons - this has been stated publicly," Bonn said.

And he immediately clarified: "but I mean, we said that given the fact that the Russians are moving military capabilities to the border with Ukraine in order to penetrate Ukraine, it is necessary and logical that the Ukrainians should be allowed to strike at these capabilities."

"So there is a certain nuance, which is that Ukrainians can use what we give them to strike at the objects that the Russians are mobilizing to use to continue the war. But this does not mean that they can strike the Kremlin tomorrow," Bonn stressed.

In late May, it became known that French President Emmanuel Macron supported Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory.

Read more on Censor.NET: Ukraine is able to win the war. We have a plan, but we need more weapons - Umerov