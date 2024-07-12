Enemy conducts rotations on border with Sumy and Chernihiv regions, uses artillery, FPV drones and attack UAVs - OC "North"

The enemy's subversive reconnaissance group activity in Sumy and Chernihiv regions continues. Attempts by the enemy to seal their minefields and strengthen their fortifications are being countered by Ukrainian defenders.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesman for OC "North" Vadym Mysnyk on the air of the "United News" telethon.

"The operational situation on the border with the Russian Federation remains tense, but is fully controlled by our Defence Forces. In terms of intensity, the enemy continues to adhere to its tactics, shelling our settlements, but it has been at about the same level for several weeks now. The enemy mainly uses artillery of various calibres, FPV drones, attack UAVs, sometimes they fire guided and unguided missiles from aircraft and helicopters," said Mysnyk.

According to him, the enemy's use of subversive reconnaissance groups in Sumy and Chernihiv regions remains active, although it fluctuates somewhat. At the same time, the Defence Forces detect such groups in a timely manner and do not allow them to penetrate deep into the territory of Ukraine.

Mysnyk also noted that the technical capabilities of Ukrainian defenders are currently being strengthened, and even the enemy's attempts to seal their minefields and strengthen their fortifications are being countered by Ukrainian defenders.

Answering a question about the enemy's numbers on the Russian-Ukrainian border, the spokesman said: "The enemy is constantly carrying out rotational activities, some units arrive, others leave, the readiness of those units varies. Our intelligence reports to us their numbers and combat composition."

At the same time, the spokesperson did not name the enemy's numbers and noted that the Defence Forces are ready for any development.

Informing about the preparation of defensive borders by Ukrainian defenders, the spokesman noted that the process of building defensive structures continues unabated.

"We are building our defence system in such a way as to prevent the enemy from carrying out large-scale sabotage offensives, to repel them in a timely manner and to destroy the enemy," the spokesman stressed.