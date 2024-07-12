Since beginning of day, 94 combat engagements took place in total. Enemy is active in Siversk direction - General Staff

The situation in the combat areas and on the frontline is tense and complicated, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from implementing their plans and destroying their personnel and equipment. A total of 94 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions are under systematic fire from enemy artillery and MLRS, and a number of border settlements, such as Buchky, Leonivka, Yeline, Pozhnia, Seredyna Buda, Popivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Velyka Pysarivka, and Myropillia, have suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. Occupiers fired unguided missiles at the area of Oleksandrivka, Chernihiv region. The enemy is conducting subversive and reconnaissance activities.

Read more: AFU servicemen to study norms of international humanitarian law in training course - General Staff

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

At the same time, the Kharkiv region is under constant fire from enemy aircraft. Today, terrorists launched six attacks from the Russian side, including 12 UAVs. They targeted the areas of Starytsia, Lyptsi, Mali Prokhody and Vovchansk.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders attempted to assault the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops in the area of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Starytsia eight times. A combat engagement is currently underway near Starytsia. The situation remains under control of our troops.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our troops four times near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Berestove and Novoselivka, and used GABs in Kupiansk. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line.

Read more: AFU servicemen to study norms of international humanitarian law in training course - General Staff

Hostilities in Donbas

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army, supported by aviation, carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny. Four combat engagements ended without success for the enemy, six more are ongoing.

The enemy is also active in the Siversk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Rozdolivka and Vyimka. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made nine assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and Ivanivske. Two attacks are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes with attack aircraft on Chasiv Yar.

Read more: Since beginning of day, occupants have unsuccessfully attacked positions of Defence Forces in Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske areas 4 times - General Staff

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction increased to 12. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the vicinity of Pivnichne, Zalizne and New York. Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks, three more combat engagements are ongoing.

The largest number of combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 29 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Oleksandropil, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Sokil, Prohres, Lozuvatske, Novooleksandrivka, Karlivka and Yasnobrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 20 enemy attacks so far, with nine battles still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to the updated information, 13 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled in this area today.

Hostilities in the south

In the Vremivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack near Vodiane, and two more attacks are ongoing near Urozhaine.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian assaults. Here, the occupiers failed in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.