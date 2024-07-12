Buy soldier ticket home: volunteer organization Frontline.Care raises UAH 2 million for individual first aid kits

The volunteer organization Frontline Care has launched a fundraiser for UAH 2,000,000 to buy 400 individual first aid kits for combat units.

Frontline.Care is currently collecting money for 400 first aid kits.

It is symbolic that the organizers chose four frontline cities that connect the combat zone with thousands of homes in the rear by rail: Kharkiv, Kherson, Kramatorsk, and Zaporizhzhia. Over the years of war, millions of people have associated trains with the return of soldiers from the front. That is why everyone who donates to the fundraising symbolically buys a ticket home for a serviceman or woman.

"The path of many soldiers home to the arms of their families and loved ones begins at the train station. But in order to get on the train, they need to survive in combat conditions. That is why the price of a "ticket home" for the military is many times higher than usual. A high-quality first aid kit can become this "ticket" for them," the volunteer organization emphasizes.

Fundraising takes place on a platform where you can not only donate to the first aid kit, but also open your own "support jar". You can do this by following the instructions at this link.

More about Frontline.Care

Frontline.Care is a volunteer initiative founded in April 2022 by a community of like-minded people. The organization helps the military in several areas: tactical medicine, communications equipment, gear, UAVs, vehicles, etc. Since its inception, the volunteers have donated equipment, communications equipment, drones of various types, and tactical medicine worth more than UAH 36 million to the Armed Forces and Special Forces units fighting directly in the combat zone.

The volunteer organization Frontline.Care has been working in the field of tactical medicine since the beginning of its activities in April 2022. Among other things, they purchase first aid kits for tactical conditions. Volunteers assemble each first aid kit from high-quality components, according to the standards that are most suitable for the military in combat conditions.

Earlier, Frontline.Care raised funds for 350 first aid kits to symbolically take up seats for the military in five Intercity cars "Kramatorsk-Kyiv".

More information about the fundraising can be found here.

