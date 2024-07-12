Austin speaks on phone with Russian Defense Minister Belousov for second time in month

On Friday, July 12, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin had a second phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.

This was announced during a briefing by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

Austin and Belousov had a conversation following the NATO summit, which took place in Washington on July 9-11.

"Secretary Austin emphasized the need to maintain channels of communication amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine," Singh said.

It is known that this time the conversation was initiated by the Russian side.

On June 25, it was reported that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had his first phone call with newly appointed Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. The conversation was initiated by the United States.

