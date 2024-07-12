Pentagon: Ukraine can’t hit ATACMS deep into Russia, US hasn’t changed its position

US policy on the possibility of using US weapons against military targets in Russia remains unchanged after the NATO summit in Washington.

This was confirmed at a press briefing on Friday by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Our policy remains unchanged," the Pentagon spokeswoman said when asked about the US position in the context of the President of Ukraine's reasoned calls to lift restrictions on strikes on Russian territory.

Singh recalled that the United States allows its weapons to strike across the border when Russia attacks from the other side. In addition, she noted that the United States changes its approaches according to the situation on the battlefield.

"But right now, we do not authorize ATACMS to strike deep into Russia," Singh said.

She added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have other long-range weapons that were not provided by the United States.