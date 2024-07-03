Several Ukrainian pilots completed F-16 training in US and went to Europe - Pentagon

Several Ukrainian pilots have completed their F-16 fighter jet training in the United States and have gone to Europe.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Currently, more than a dozen pilots are training on the F-16 in both Denmark and the United States," he said.

According to him, for reasons of operational security, he cannot disclose specific figures on the number of Ukrainians undergoing training or training schedules. At the same time, the spokesman continued, the training process will depend, among other things, on the pilots' flight experience and English language proficiency. In addition, according to Ryder, there is a need to prepare the material and technical base for the deployment of the F-16.

"That is why the Air Force coalition formed by the Ukrainian Defence Contact Group continues to look at this holistically and take into account its needs," he explained.

In addition, he said that some of the Ukrainian pilots had completed their training in the United States and traveled to Europe. However, the status of the trained specialists, he said, should be determined by the Ukrainian side.

The US Department of Defence spokesman added that there would be more announcements on this matter in the near future. In this context, he confirmed the information that F-16s will be delivered to Ukraine this summer.

