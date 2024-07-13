Air defense forces shot down 4 "Shaheds" out of 5 - Air Force
On the night of 13 July, Russians attacked Ukraine with 5 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. The drones were launched from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the AFU of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.
"Four enemy UAVs were shot down by units of mobile firing groups of the Defence Forces in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The fifth one left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of the Gomel region of Belarus," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password