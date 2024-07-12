Air defense shot down 5 cruise missiles and 11 "Shahed" out of 19 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the evening of July 11, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 5 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft from the Saratov region. During the night - 19 "Shaheds" and drones of an unknown type from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

He noted that the main direction of the enemy's attack was Starokostiantyniv.

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack," the commander said.

Missiles were shot down by air defense forces in the Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions. 11 "Shaheds" and drones of an unknown type in the Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, and Sumy regions.

"The remaining eight drones were lost in location. Presumably, with the aim of overloading the air defense, the enemy is using simulators of attack UAVs. No information about casualties and destruction was received. In case of detection of suspicious objects, please do not take any action on your own, but urgently report their location to the police, emergency services, or local administration," Oleschuk stressed.

