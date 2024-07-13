Explosion occurs in Odesa during alarm
The occupiers are trying to strike at Odesa.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
"The missile is heading towards Odesa," the statement said.
In turn, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported an explosion in the city.
"An explosion was heard in the city!" Trukhanov wrote and added that a missile was still flying in the direction of Odesa.
