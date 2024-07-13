Zelenskyy comments on Biden’s ’President Putin’ remark: We can forget some mistakes

During his visit to Ireland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to a slip of the tongue by US leader Joe Biden, who mistakenly called Zelenskyy "President Putin".

This was reported by the Irish public broadcaster RTÈ, Censor.NET reports.

Upon arriving in Ireland, Zelenskyy briefly spoke to journalists before meeting with Prime Minister Simon Harris. In particular, the president was asked what his reaction was to Biden mistakenly calling him "President Putin".

"It's a mistake. I think the United States has provided a lot of support to Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so," the Ukrainian president said.

On 11 July, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden made a slip of the tongue and accidentally called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "President Putin". However, he quickly corrected himself, noting that he was very focused on defeating Putin.

Zelenskyy laughed at the slip and added that "he is the best."