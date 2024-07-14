Trump spoke about his condition after assassination attempt: I immediately felt bullet tearing skin. Heavy bleeding occurred

Former US President Donald Trump commented on the attempted assassination attempt and described his current condition.

According to Censor.NET, on Truth Social, Trump said that as a result of the shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania, he was shot in the upper part of his right ear and lost a lot of blood.

"I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies for their swift response to the shooting that occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump wrote.

"I was hit by a bullet that pierced the top of my right ear. I immediately realised that something was wrong because I heard a whistling sound, gunshots and immediately felt the bullet tearing the skin. There was heavy bleeding, and then I realized what was happening. God bless America!" Trump added.

"It's unbelievable that this can happen in our country," he says.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that shots were allegedly fired during Trump's speech at a rally in Pennsylvania. Later it became known that an attempt was made on Trump's life during his rally in Pennsylvania.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was glad to learn that Trump was safe and wished him a speedy recovery.