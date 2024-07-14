There are no electricity exports and no plans to do so in near future, - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine is currently not exporting electricity abroad at all and has no plans to resume exports in the near future.

Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk said this on the air of the United News telethon, answering questions about the myths that Ukraine allegedly sells electricity abroad, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

First of all, I would like to refute this. There is no export (of electricity - Ed.), it is not happening and it is not planned. And the number of such hostile IPSOs is quite significant, and, of course, the Ministry of Energy issues official statements (to refute these fakes - Ed.)," he said.

The Ministry of Energy called on household consumers to use only official information posted on the official websites of ministries or distribution system operators of regional power distribution companies in their region, as they are the source of reliable information.

According to him, the overall situation in Ukraine's power system remains rather difficult.

Read more: Ukraine needs to open arms exports abroad to strengthen defense enterprises and occupy markets - Belbas

"The most difficult situation over the last day was in Kharkiv due to the continuation of shelling. A repair team came under fire there. As of today, the consequences have been quickly localised. The heatwave, which leads to increased consumption, also has a negative impact on the operation of electrical equipment. In the western regions, due to the hot weather, there was a fire on electrical equipment, which temporarily shut down the power line. It has now been fully healed and the operation has been resumed," said the Deputy Minister.

Kolisnyk informed that the Ministry is currently noting an increase in energy consumption in Ukraine. According to him, to cover it, imports from Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Poland are currently planned. Emergency assistance is also being sought to use all possible capacities to cover domestic demand.

Asked whether there would be any relief from the blackouts this weekend, he said there were certain issues with the operation of critical infrastructure facilities that were not being shut down.

"As well as enterprises that contract up to 80% of their electricity consumption for import. Such enterprises are not subject to power limitation schedules. Therefore, we urge the industry to use the electricity import tool provided by the Cabinet of Ministers. This helps both to maximise the use of capacity on a commercial basis and to help power engineers balance the power system and rationally distribute electricity to all consumers," the Deputy Minister explained.