Ukraine needs to open arms exports abroad to strengthen defense enterprises and occupy markets - Belbas

Ukraine needs to liberalize arms exports abroad. If the domestic defense industry can produce some products and people abroad are willing to buy them, then it would be logical and necessary to sell Ukrainian weapons, bringing foreign currency into the country. This will improve the economic situation in Ukraine and stimulate domestic production.

This was stated by Vladyslav Belbas, General Director of Ukrainian Armor LLC, Censor.NET reports citing Telegraph.

"A long-term war is a depletion of economies. And if you manually prevent any products from being exported, you are reducing the revenue for the state... It is very important not to overregulate this process. We are already seeing an outflow, and drone manufacturers are the fastest to do so. For them, leaving Ukraine is very quick. But you can't bring these companies back to Ukraine with tanks, so to speak.

Poland has favorable taxes, a simplified business system, it's easier, there is less bureaucracy. I guarantee 100% that all manufacturers who leave here will not return. We have to fight for this. These are the means that will help us fight now and, I think, will enable us to win the war," Belbas summarized.

the military-industrial sector (68) export (135) Belbas (12) Ukrainian armored vehicles (23)
