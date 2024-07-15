Last days to update data: Kyiv’s ASCs have engaged maximum staff

Administrative service centres have attracted maximum resources to work with visitors.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"On 16 July, the deadline for updating the data of persons liable for military service expires, which has led to a significant increase in the number of applications. Persons liable for military service can avoid queues by updating their data in Reserve+. Updating data through the app is virtually the same as updating it at an ASC. In both cases, the document has the same legal force," they reminded.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that the capital's ASCs are open from Monday to Saturday from 09:00 to 18:00 without a break for lunch.

As a reminder, after 16 July 2024, the 60 days allocated for updating military registration data for citizens aged 18 to 60 will expire.

Roman Istomin, a spokesman for the Poltava TCR, said that after 16 July, there may be more military patrols in the streets.

