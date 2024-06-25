Military registration document with QR code can be obtained at ASC - Ministry of Digital Transformation

A military registration document with a QR code can now be obtained at all ASCs in Ukraine. It is not necessary to visit the TCR for this.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"Starting today, Ukrainians will be able to receive a military registration document with a QR code after clarifying their registration details at the ASC, which will be used to verify the document's validity. It will be free of charge, without queues and visits to territorial recruitment centers," the statement said.

The document contains the following information:

personal data of the applicant;

a separate entry number in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists;

information from the MMC;

military rank and military specialty;

information on military registration, etc.

It is noted that the document will be generated if the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists contains all the necessary information about the applicant.

Read more: Use of digital veteran’s certificate instead of paper one: Government supports changes

How does it work?

Ukrainian woman or man liable for military service

comes to the ASC provides up-to-date information about himself/herself and confirms it the administrator enters the data into the electronic system information is automatically pulled up in Oberih the applicant receives a military registration document with a QR code

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the document can be received by e-mail or printed immediately. The document has the same legal force as a document in electronic form.

Read more: Ministry of Digital Transformation and Ministry of Defense are working on introduction of military ID card, it will not be in Diia, - Fedorov

If you have previously received an extract with a stamp and signature to clarify the data, you can apply to the ASC again and receive a new one with a QR code.

The document is valid for 1 year from the date of issue.

It takes an average of 15 minutes to update military registration data and receive a document with a QR code at the ASC." The nearest ASC can be found on the map.

As a reminder, 1.7 million Ukrainians have already updated their data in the Reserve+ app.