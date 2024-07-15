Zelenskyy: Russian representatives should attend second peace summit. VIDEO

Russian representatives should attend the second peace summit.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference today, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, the first meeting at the level of security advisers is expected to take place in late July or early August to discuss energy security issues. Zelenskyy expects it to take place in Qatar.

According to the President, a meeting on humanitarian issues is scheduled for September in Canada. They will discuss the exchange of prisoners and the return of children abducted by Russia.

Read more: Mobilisation in Ukraine is going according to plan - Zelenskyy

"Following the results of all meetings, appropriate plans should be developed," Zelenskyy said.

"After these three points, if they work, a full implementation plan for all points will be ready, and I set the task to have a fully prepared plan for the second summit in November. I believe that everything will be done on our part, on the part of our partners. We will be ready to bring the second summit as close as possible, and I believe that Russian representatives should attend the second summit," he concluded.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced Ukraine's desire to host the second Global Peace Summit in 2024.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia could be involved in the second Peace Summit in the format of a "grain deal".