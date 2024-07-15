46% of Ukrainians believe there is no shame in being evader - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Almost half of Ukrainian citizens believe that there is no shame in evading conscription.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre from 20 to 28 June 2024 at the request of ZN.UA.

When asked whether it is a shame to be an evader now, 46.1% of respondents answered "no". 29.1% shared the opposite opinion.

24.8% could not answer this question.

"Do you know who condemns evaders the most? 37% of elderly people (60+) believe that it is a shame to be a draft dodger during the war. However, 50% of the youngest respondents (18-29 years old) are not ashamed. As, presumably, do their parents (50-59 years old) - 52% of people of this age can understand the evaders," the publication writes.

The survey was conducted from 20 to 28 June 2024. Sociologists polled 2027 respondents aged 18 and over, with a theoretical margin of error of less than 2.3%.

